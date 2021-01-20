What it's like to be a Black photographer covering pro-Trump rallies

Mel D.
Cole, a veteran music photographer, started documenting protests when George Floyd died in May 2020.
Hear why he started covering pro-Trump rallies and what it was like being in the middle of the Capitol riots as a Black journalist.
A day before the U.S. Congress convenes to symbolically certify President-election Joe Biden’s victory against Donald Trump,..
Vandals tore down a Black Lives Matter banner and sign from two historic Black churches in downtown Washington and set the banner..