Theresa May Attacks Boris Johnson Over UK's Global Position

Former Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Boris Johnson of “abandoning” Britain’s “moral leadership”.

Mrs May wrote an article in the Daily Mail to mark the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President.

In her article, she criticised again Mr Johnson’s threat to break international law over Brexit and his decision to cut the overseas aid budged below 0.7% of national income.

This comes just a few months after the Prime Minister was criticised for leaving the House of Commons as his predecessor began speaking.

Mrs May also said that Mr Biden’s presidency represented a “golden opportunity” for Britain.

Report by Avagninag.

