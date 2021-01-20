Sara Ali Khan shares stunning pics from her Maldives vacay

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in Maldives.
The beautiful actresss recently posted a string of pictures on instagram.
In the images, Sara looks stunning in multi-color cords.
#Saraalikhan
Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is currently vacationing in Maldives.
The beautiful actresss recently posted a string of pictures on instagram.
In the images, Sara looks stunning in multi-color cords.
#Saraalikhan
As she landed in the Maldives for a vacation, Bollywood's chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday treated her fans to some of the..
'Simmba' actress Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying with her mommy Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at an exotic resort..
Sara Ali Khan is vacationing in Maldives with brother Ibrahim. She always manages to scoop out time for vacations (we're so, so..