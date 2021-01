Las Vegas high school students to perform in Inauguration parade

Mariachi Joya from Las Vegas High School is set to perform on the national stage representing the state of Nevada.

DAY!

.A MARIACHI BAND FROM LAS VEGASHIGH SCHOOL WILL PARTICIPATE INTHE "PARADE ACROSS AMERICA" 13ACTION NEWS REPORTER KELSEYMCFARLAND IS LIVE TO SHOW YOUHOW THE GROUP PREPARED FORTHEIR BIG DAY.MARIACHI JOYAHAS REPRESENTED THE LAS VEGASHIGH SCHOOL WILD CATS FOR THELAST THREE YEARS OR SO BUTTHE STUDENTS ARE READY TOREPRESENT OUR ENTIRE STATEDURING TODAY'S INAUGURATION.HERE'S A SAMPLE OF THE TALENTTHE REST OF THE COUNTRY WILLHEAR!"VIVA LAS VEGAS" SINGINGWHAT YOU JUST HEARD IS A SAMPLEFROM THE ALBUM THE GROUP ISPUTTINGTOGETHER.THE PROGRAM IS ONLY THREE YEARSOLD..AND THE GROUP SAYS IT'SINCREDIBLE TO HAVE THIS KIND OFOPPORTUNITY IN SUCH A SHORTAMOUNT OF TIME.RIGHT NOW THE BAND PRACTICESDIGITALLY..ON GOOGLE MEET WHEN THEY HAVEFREE TIME AWAY FROM OTHERCLASSWORK.PRESIDENT OF THE BANDSOPHOMORE VIOLINIST JESSICAHALILI SAYS THEY WERE IN AWEAFTER LEARNING THEY'LL BEPERFORMING TODAY..JESSICA HALILI- MARIACHI JOYA ,LAS VEGAS HIGH SCHOOL 4:50WE'RE PROUD TO REPRESENTNEVADA, PROUD TO REPRESENT OURSTATE AND REALLY PROUD TOCHALLENGE PUTTING TOGETHER ANALBUM..IN THE MIDDLE OF A PANDEMIC..BUT THEY'RE MAKING IT HAPPEN!I'LL BE TALKING WITH BANDMEMBERS TODAY AT 9 AM..AS THEY PREPARE FOR THEIR BIGPERFORMANCE!

