Patel defends PM in wake of Theresa May's comments

Home Secretary Priti Patel has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid criticism from his predecessor Theresa May over Britain's role in the world.

Ms Patel defended the Government's work to strengthen international commitments and tackle global challenges.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn