#WhenDoesItStop trends on social media | Malappuram gang-rape case | Oneindia News

After the incident of gangrape of a 17-year-old girl from Kerala’s Malappuram surfaced on the internet, people started to trend the hashtag #WhenDoesItStop to speak out on sexualabuses that women are going through in various parts of India.

