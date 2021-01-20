'No Get Out Of Jail Free Card For The 'Tiger King': Trump Pardon List Doesn't Include Texas Prisoner Joe Exotic

The stretch limousine that sat outside the federal prison in Fort Worth on January 19 left empty -- this after President Donald Trump's flurry of pardons didn't include one for “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.
Katie Johnston reports.
“Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage formally requested a pardon from the outgoing president last year.