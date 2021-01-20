US National Guard get ready for Inauguration Day

These were the scenes in Washington, D.C.
Ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration on Janaury 19.Footage shows a large group of National Guard troops on Independence Avenue outside the Capitol.
Las Vegas police say there are no specific threats in the area. But law enforcement remains on guard and ready to respond to any..
Jan Carabeo reports.