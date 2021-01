Trump leaves White House | Joe Biden takes oath at noon | Oneindia News

Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, assuming the helm of a country beset by deep political divides and battered by a raging coronavirus pandemic.

His predecesor Donald Trump left the White House for the last time hours before the swearing-in ceremony which he will skip, in a break with tradition.

Vice President Mike Pence however said he will attend.

