Health Department Investigating Evansville Bar Concerts

Phase 1c.

New tonight at six one local bar is now under the microscope of the vanderburgh county health department after hosting back to back -- packed concerts over the weekend.

44news reporter marisa patwa is 44news reporter marisa patwa has the latest update kc time out lounge is currently under hot water -- after hundreds of people packed into the business -- located inside washington square mall -- over friday and saturday nights to see rock country artist upchurch -- all while the county is currently in a red zone for covid-19 cases "you got people out at kc's bar -- they out here having concerts -- spreading covid."

Under red zone restrictions, only twenty five people or less are allowed at indoor events.

But according to videos both kc's more appeared to more than exceeded the limit over the weekend.

"you've got over 150--200 people in there -- they're not wearing masks -- they're not social distancing."

The owner of kc spoke with 44news and said anyone without a mask was required to purchase one inside -- or they were kicked out -- but in several videos sent in to 44news from those who attended the concert or who had friends who went -- it was clear that other than the employees -- very few patrons were actually masked up for drew besley -- a musician who also doubles as a chef at amy on franklin -- a popular restaurant bar -- he says he misses playing gigs -- but has turned them down during the pandemic due to safety reasons -- "it's been hard -- especially seeing places that have semi- packed houses just every-where for bands."

And he wishes that people would learn to enjoy things more virtually -- then risk spreading the virus to others.

"it seems like such a selfish thing -- to want to be doing this in a time like this where people are dying everyday."

The vanderburgh county health department saysthey are working on the complaint and should have an update this week as of now kc time out lounge is selling tickets for another concert on friday featuring artist donnie baker.

The owner would not comment-- but that if they are shut down -- many people will rely on kc for work -- will lose their jobs.

Reporting live in evansville marisa