Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Ethel M Chocolates' Lights of Love display to return for Valentine's Day

Ethel M Chocolates has announced the return of the Lights of Love display at its 3-acre botanical cactus garden for the Valentine’s Day season.

The display features more than a half-million pink, red, white and purple LED lights within the garden.

Reservations cost 5 dollars for groups up to 6. The Light of Love display will be open from January 30 to February 14.

