We accomplished a lot: Trump after leaving White House

US President Donald Trump, who has left the White House, said his administration "accomplished a lot" in the last four years.

Trump exited the White House for the last time as President to make way for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris who will take charge shortly after their inauguration ceremony.

Trump has said that he will not attend Biden's inauguration, a custom for outgoing presidents.