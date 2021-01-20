Vendors in Ahmedabad support renaming of dragon fruit to 'Kamalam'

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on January 19 said that the government has decided to rename the dragon fruit as 'Kamalam' since it resembles to lotus.

According to the CM, the word dragon fruit sounded inappropriate and so the Gujarat government has decided the fruit be called Kamalam.

"Farmers say it looks like lotus and that is the reason we have renamed it 'Kamalam.

So, the Gujarat government has decided to call the fruit Kamalam," said Chief Minister Rupani.

Appreciating the government's decision, a shopkeeper in Ahmedabad said, "It's good that the government has decided to rename the fruit as Kamalam.

India and China keep fighting.

So, it's better to name it as Indian fruit." Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat in July 2019 had praised the farmers of Kutch for the cultivation of dragon fruit so that India can be self-reliant.