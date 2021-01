Nitish Kumar visits Patna Gurudwara on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Phagu Chauhan visited Patna Sahib Gurudwara on occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary.

They offered prayers there on the occasion.

Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th Sikh Guru and the day is celebrated to mark his birth anniversary.