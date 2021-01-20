Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take to Capitol stage ahead of inauguration

US president-elect Joe Biden has arrived on the platform at the Capitol forhis swearing-in ceremony with his wife Jill.
Vice president-elect KamalaHarris arrived on the stage moments before Mr Biden.
US president-elect Joe Biden has arrived on the platform at the Capitol forhis swearing-in ceremony with his wife Jill.
Vice president-elect KamalaHarris arrived on the stage moments before Mr Biden.
US President Donald Trump, who has left the White House, said his administration "accomplished a lot" in the last four years. Trump..