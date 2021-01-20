Madrid explosion: At least 2 people killed, 2 injured in blast from apparent gas leak, says mayor

The building is flanked by a school and a nursing home in Spain's capital.
Residents from the latter were being evacuated shortly after the blast, according to eyewitnesses.
At least two people died after a building collapsed due to an explosion in central Madrid with smoke coming out of the building...
At least two people have died in a blast in a building in Madrid after anapparent gas leak, the city’s mayor has said. Rescue..