Missing parrot reunited with owner after flying into teen's bedroom during lesson

An escaped pet parrot was reunited with its owner FIVE MONTHS after it went missing when it flew into a teenager's bedroom and disrupted an online school lesson. Rosco the Quaker parrot was found two miles away from his home in Northampton having somehow survived a cold British winter in the wild. The South American native bird disappeared in August leaving 13-year-old owner Tianna Coulson devastated and she gave up hope of ever seeing him again. But on Monday (18/1) mum-of-two Philippa Plater was left amazed when she heard a noise coming from above her porch and discovered a parrot perched outside. Rosco then flew up to her daughter's bedroom window and came straight into the house and onto their shoulders during 14-year-old Imogen's online Geography lesson. Incredibly, Philippa recognised the bird from an appeal she had seen on social media and within 15 minutes Rosco was reunited with its delighted owner.Philippa's other daughter Harriet, 10, then had to explain to her teacher she was late for her next virtual class because a parrot had flown into her house. Philippa, 46, who lives in Weston Favell, Northampton, with her two daughters and husband Adam, 42, a property developer, said: "It was amazing really."I heard a noise on the front of the house and I went outside, looked up and saw there was a bird sitting on the porch."He flew up to the windowsill outside my daughter's bedroom, so she opened the window and he came straight in."It was like he was waiting and wanting to come in. "My daughter was in a Geography lesson on Microsoft Teams at the time and her teacher couldn't stop laughing. "My other daughter was then late for her next class and she had to say 'sorry I'm late, a parrot flew through my window into my house'. "Her teacher was just like 'well, that's the best excuse I've ever heard for turning up late to class' - I think it gave them all a much-needed giggle." Philippa knew she had seen a missing bird post on social media somewhere and managed to locate it on the community website Next Door.The full-time mum first called the number on the post and then FaceTimed the owner to show them the bird to see if it was their pet.Philippa, added: "He was a lot more dirty than he was in the picture as he'd been out for months, but they knew straight away it was him."It was a lovely moment as the granddaughter was saying 'oh my goodness, it's Rosco.'"He looked pretty healthy and well-fed, but had a few peck marks to the head so obviously had been getting into a couple of scrapes. "It is amazing that he survived through the winter. "We think he wanted to come indoors as it was so cold and we were happy to oblige. "Within 15 minutes they had arrived to collect him, it happened so quickly, while we were waiting, Rosco just sat on our shoulders and cuddled up. "You could tell he was really tame.

Incredibly, Philippa recognised the bird from an appeal she had seen on social media and within 15 minutes Rosco was reunited with its delighted owner.Philippa's other daughter Harriet, 10, then had to explain to her teacher she was late for her next virtual class because a parrot had flown into her house.

Philippa, 46, who lives in Weston Favell, Northampton, with her two daughters and husband Adam, 42, a property developer, said: "It was amazing really."I heard a noise on the front of the house and I went outside, looked up and saw there was a bird sitting on the porch."He flew up to the windowsill outside my daughter's bedroom, so she opened the window and he came straight in."It was like he was waiting and wanting to come in.

"My daughter was in a Geography lesson on Microsoft Teams at the time and her teacher couldn't stop laughing.

"My other daughter was then late for her next class and she had to say 'sorry I'm late, a parrot flew through my window into my house'.

"Her teacher was just like 'well, that's the best excuse I've ever heard for turning up late to class' - I think it gave them all a much-needed giggle." Philippa knew she had seen a missing bird post on social media somewhere and managed to locate it on the community website Next Door.The full-time mum first called the number on the post and then FaceTimed the owner to show them the bird to see if it was their pet.Philippa, added: "He was a lot more dirty than he was in the picture as he'd been out for months, but they knew straight away it was him."It was a lovely moment as the granddaughter was saying 'oh my goodness, it's Rosco.'"He looked pretty healthy and well-fed, but had a few peck marks to the head so obviously had been getting into a couple of scrapes.

"It is amazing that he survived through the winter.

"We think he wanted to come indoors as it was so cold and we were happy to oblige.

"Within 15 minutes they had arrived to collect him, it happened so quickly, while we were waiting, Rosco just sat on our shoulders and cuddled up.

"You could tell he was really tame.

He seemed quite happy once he was back in the warm but we obviously wanted to get him to his rightful owners.

"It's a lovely thing to have happened in the midst of all this awfulness that has been going on with Covid.

"My daughters do want a pet parrot now though - but they will have to ask their dad!"Tianna's gran Elaine said they were in disbelief when Philippa got in contact to tell them Rosco had been found so close to home at around 1pm on Monday.

Shop worker Elaine, 63, said: "We were in total disbelief as we just thought it was not possible."We actually thought he was dead and we'd given up hope of finding him really."When he first went missing, Tianna was very tearful, he just flew out of his cage one day while we were cleaning him out in the summer.

"He has done extremely well to get through the winter as its been a cold one and I'm not sure they would usually survive in the wild."Tianna is so happy and we are just extremely grateful that Philippa and her girls got in in contact." Tianna, who lives with her gran in Abington, Northampton, added: "I'm so happy to have him back - he seems the same as before and its like we haven't been apart."I'm so grateful to the family for getting in touch with us because not everybody would be so honest.

"I thought he was gone for good.

It's great to have him back because he is definitely part of the family."