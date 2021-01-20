Skip to main content
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, gas utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Equitrans Midstream, off about 10.3% and shares of Altus Midstream off about 4.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Lithium Americas, trading lower by about 18.6% and Westwater Resources, trading lower by about 17.6%.

