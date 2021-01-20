Thousands of Purdue students return to campus after testing negative for COVID-19

Every student was required to test negative for COVID-19 before returning.

Purdue University students are back on campus to start to the Spring 2021 Semester.

In order for students to start the semester, they had to provide a (negative covid-19 test.

All on-campus students were given at-home covid-19 saliva test to take (before they arrived back on campus.

I spoke with (two purdue students about how their testing experiences were different.

"it's kind of normal now, but initially very weird" that's how purdue freshman jenna tapper explains her experience with completing the at- home covid-19 saliva test for purdue.

"remove the vial you get from the casing and spit into it, until it reaches the fill line.

I had to seal it up and put it in the shipping bag" purdue university president, mitch daniels, says the at- home covid-19 test were (not sent home with every single student enrolled at purdue.

The at-home covid test were given to a particular group of students.

"particularly those in congregate housing, so that's sororities, fraternities, co-ops and our university residents halls" daniels says every student has to have a negative test... but students off campus did (not have the at- home test.

"just to be clear every student including the off campus residents will have to show a negative test, it's just that they'll have to come get it as they find their way back to town."

And that's exactly what purdue senior, (a-mos) amous (go) goh decided to do.

"i went to cvs and got one done real quick" he got his required covid test for purdue at a local cvs pharmacy.

(go) goh said he already scheduled his appointment at cvs before purdue told him he could get tested at the health center.

"this semester they did offer for me to take it at purdue, it's just that i have already scheduled another test before they sent me that email" daniels says it's up to the student (where they chose to get tested.

But purdue wanted to offer an option for students and the cost would be covered.

"some chose to do it where they lived or maybe at their own doctors office.

But we want to be there to help with the cost in every case we can" and as for ovid-19 testing for purdue faculty and staff... "we did not require a pre-test before school starts... but the protect purdue health center is open all the time.

Anyone can come in for a voluntary test."

Surveillance testing is something the university did in the fall.

Daniels says it (will continue for the spring semester.

"sampling a healthy percentage of students, faculty and staff on an on-going basis."

As surveillance testing gets underway on campus, news 18 will continue to provide updates.

