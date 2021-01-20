Donald Trump farewell: small send-off at Joint Base Andrews

Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as US President on Wednesday, saying that this ‘is not a long term goodbye’ and ‘we will see each other again’.

Trump and First Lady Melania headed to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where the outgoing president spoke at a farewell event on a smaller scale than he had hoped for.

In fact, his request for a huge military-style parade with crowds of supporters was rejected by the Pentagon.

It is not clear how many guests attended the event either, with Mike Pence deciding to skip it in order to attend Biden’s inauguration instead.

Trump is the first president in modern history to boycott his successor’s inauguration.

Report by Bassaneseg.

