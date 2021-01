4 arrested for selling fake products in Jio's name: Surat Police

On January 20, Surat Police arrested four people for "falsely" using Reliance's Jio trademark to sell products.

DCP of Surat, Vidhi Choudhary said, "A case has been registered where a company called Ramkrishan Trade Link was producing flour under trademark of Reliance's Jio.

We have arrested four accused under the Trademark Act."