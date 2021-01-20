Recording artist Lady Gaga lent her voice to the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, singing "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem before Joe Biden, Kamala Harris take oath
