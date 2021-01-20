Former US presidents arrive for Biden inauguration

Ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris oath taking ceremony, Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton arrived at the US Capitol Hill.

43rd President of USA George W.

Bush along with his wife arrived at the inauguration.

Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama arrived at the US Capitol for Joe Biden's inauguration.

US outgoing Vice President Mike Pence also arrived ahead of oath taking ceremony.

Biden will be the 46th president of United States and Kamala Harris will be the first female and first black Vice President.