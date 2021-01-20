Kamala Harris sworn in as US vice president

Kamala Harris has been sworn in as vice president of the United States.
MsHarris was sworn in by Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the USSupreme Court.
Ms Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, held the Bible as she tookthe oath.
