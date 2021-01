Democracy has prevailed: Joe Biden after taking oath as US President

Soon after taking oath as the 46th President of the United States of America on January 20, Joe Biden said that democracy has prevailed today.

"Today, we celebrate triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, the cause of democracy.

People and will of the people have been heard.

We have learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," said US President Biden.