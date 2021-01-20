Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi Among Stars Performing During Biden Inauguration TV Special

The Boss and Bon Jovi will be part of the inauguration day festivities.
Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi will be some of many celebrities offering remote performances during the inaugural events next week.
Katie Johnston reports.
The Boss and Bon Jovi will be part of the inauguration day festivities.
Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi will be some of many celebrities offering remote performances during the inaugural events next week.
Katie Johnston reports.
John Legend and More Celebs
Join Biden's Inauguration .
'Celebrating America,' a prime-time special airing on Jan. 20 in..
Tom Hanks to Host Biden Inauguration
TV Special ‘Celebrating America’.
In honor of President-elect Joe..