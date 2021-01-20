Jennifer Lopez sang “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” at Joe Biden’s inauguration.See more moments from the inauguration
See Jennifer Lopez perform at Biden's inauguration
Credit: Bleacher Report AOLDuration: 03:37s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jennifer Lopez sings 'This Land is Your Land' and 'America the Beautiful' at inauguration
7News - The Denver Channel
You might like
More coverage
Lady Gaga to Sing National Anthem and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Joe Biden's Inauguration
People
Both of the pop powerhouses have previously spoken out about the importance they place on taking part in the voting process