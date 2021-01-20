'He was a gift to this world'

Waay 31 news.

We're learning new information tonight about the man shot to death at "huntsville place apartments" yesterday.

This is 22-year-old dallis wolfe.

Authorities identified him today -- as investigators continue to look into what led up the shooting.

Those close to him say he was on a path to success -- a current alabama a-and-m student who aspired to help others.

Waay31's megan reyna joins us in studio after speaking to his girlfriend about the impact he had on those around him, megan?

Deja brown and dallis wolfe met on campus at alabama a&m.

Brown is still processing what happened to a man she said so many people admired.

She's not only shocked and confused -- but hoping for justice.

Brown says:"i believe someone did this to him deliberately, and my own question, why?"

Brown said wolfe wasn't a confrontational person.

Instead -- the 22-year-old from florida was focused on his studies -- as a criminal justice major with a minor in psychology.

Brown says:"dallas was the type of person who would talk to you, who would have a conversation, who would try to address the issues and come to a compromise."

But brown is choosing to focus on the impact wolfe had on those around him.

She says it was in his nature to care for others.

Brown says:"he wanted to work with kids, he wanted to make the next generation better, he wanted to be that helping hand that he often felt that he didn't get, he wanted to be that grown up that he needed as a little boy, in his words."

And while she hopes for justice in this on-going investigation -- she wants people to know ... brown says:"he was a gift, he was a gift to the world."

Dan -- right now investigators have not identified a suspect or made any arrests related to this case.

Thanks megan.

Alabama a-and-m released a statement today saying in part quote --- "our deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers are extended to his family, as well as to all persons who knew and loved him."

Counseling services are being made available