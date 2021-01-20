This singer is taking over TikTok with her songwriting challenges

When 19-year-old Alexa Chalnick posted her latest songwriting challenge — an open-ended duet inspired by spy movies... .the last thing she expected was for a famous artist to partake in it.A day after she put her video on TikTok, Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X uploaded his lyrical submission for the challenge….about a money heist and Chalnick’s fictitious, duplicitous brother Manny.“When Lil Nas X duetted, the shock factor was insane,” Chalnick told In The Know.It was objectively incredible that a famous singer saw her video and took the time to duet it... .But what was even more exciting was that now, Lil Nas X’s 7.7 million TikTok followers knew who Chalnick was