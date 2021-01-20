TikTok user horrified by ‘scary’ phenomenon with her oil diffuser

A young woman is baffling the internetwith her “scary” cloudy diffuser TikTok.The video, posted by user @_beep_boopxd,appears to show some sort of optical illusion,but others are calling it a “glitch in the matrix”.In the clip, @_beep_boopxd explainsthat her diffuser, in the corner of theroom, is turned on, but doesn’t appearto be emitting any oil.However, when @_beep_boopxd looks inher mirror, she can clearly see the oil coming out.“I literally can’t make this s*** up,” she says.Her video shows a view of the diffuserin her mirror, where there is clearly whitesteam coming out of the gadget.Many TikTok users were just as creepedout as she was.

“I’m scared,” one userwrote.

“WAIT WHAT,” another reacted.“At this point y’all are reaching to try toexplain this … it makes more sense that we’reliving in a simulation,” another added.Meanwhile, others tried to explain the spookyphenomenon.

“The light is coming from the frontof the diffuser, which is why it shows up in themirror,” one commenter hypothesized