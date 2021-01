Golden Temple illuminates on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary

As people from the Sikh community around the world celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Ji Prakash Purab with utmost faith and enthusiasm on January 20, the Golden Temple in Amritsar was illuminated on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

A large number of devotees offered prayers at Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara, popularly known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

World is celebrating 355th Prakash Purab of the tenth Sikh Guru.