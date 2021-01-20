Bodies Appear All Over Copenhagen in THE BUTTERFLY HOUSE | Book Trailer

The doctor's first rule is "do no harm" --but rules were meant to be broken.

In the heart-pounding new thriller from international bestselling author Katrine Engberg, detective Jeppe Korner hunts a killer through the city.

Bodies drained of blood are found in the public fountains around Copenhagen, and the clues lead to the Butterfly House, a private mental health clinic with some shadowy practices.

Is this garden-variety murder, or could it be revenge?

Pick up your copy today.To learn more, go to https://bit.ly/3bi1B0t.