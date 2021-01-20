Skip to main content
Saturday, January 23, 2021

Bellagio's 2021 Lunar New Year display complete

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:34s 0 shares 2 views
The 2021 Lunar New Year display is on display at the Bellagio hotel-casino.

The display is open through March 6th and honors the Year of the Ox. Two golden oxen are part of the display and represent diligence, hard work and sensitivity. The whole display was put together in a week.

