President Joe Biden inherits problems due to pandemic

The US is still fighting the pandemic.
Economic uncertainty, with tension surrounding race relations are just some of issues president Joe Biden is inheriting.
Cheers rang out across New York as the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden was streamed live on television on January 20.
As his first act as president, Joe Biden called for a moment of silence for the 400,000 Americans who have died because of COVID-19..