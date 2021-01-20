Biden to Sign at Least 15 Executive Actions on Day One

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

On his first day in office, the president intends to sign at least 15 executive actions reversing many of Trump's orders.

According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, the actions are intended "to address the four crises that he's laid out.".

Those crises are the economy, COVID-19, climate change and racial injustice.

Some of the major executive actions include rejoining the World Health Organization, moving to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

Rescinding the Keystone XL pipeline permit, advancing racial equity in federal policymaking.

Pushing for the immediate extension of eviction restrictions, attempting to extend student loan relief and more.

In the coming days and weeks we will be announcing additional executive actions that confront these challenges and deliver on the President-elect's promises to the American people, .., White House press secretary Jen Psaki, via statement.

... including revoking the ban on military service by transgender Americans, and reversing the Mexico City policy, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, via statement