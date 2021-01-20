Biden: 'Engage With The World Once Again'

(CNN)US President Joe Biden will rightly spend his first days in office addressing the myriad domestic crises that he has inherited from his predecessor, Donald Trump.

However, the transfer of power in the most powerful elected office in the world usually means a change in foreign policy, too.

And if President Biden's inaugural address is anything to go by, the global focus for the next four years will chiefly be to restore the world's trust in America after the chaotic foreign policy of the one-term Trump administration.