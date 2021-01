Biden's Inauguration: Frederick Douglass Dream

Tasos Katopodis via Getty Former slave Frederick Douglass was one of the greatest American intellectuals to ever live, and he dreamed that his country would live up to its promise and become a true multiracial democracy.

It has been a violent struggle every step of the way.

But Biden's inauguration was a tribute to what America can look and feel like when we get it right.

Douglass would have been proud.

This is an opinion column.

The thoughts expressed are those of the author.