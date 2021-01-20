Strategist: Congress will likely trim Biden's stimulus bill

As President Joe Biden enters the Oval Office, the future of his proposed $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan remains up in the air.
Greg Valliere, Chief U.S. Policy Strategist at AGF Investments, lays out the obstacles that lie ahead.
