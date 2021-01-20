Vice President Kamala Harris makes history

New details -- along-side joe biden -- kamala harris also took the oath of office.

She became the first female vice-president, the first black vice president, and the first vice president of asian american descent.

Waay-31's bridget divers joins us live in huntsville now.

She she spoke with an "alpha kappa alpha" sorority sister about the historic moment.

Bridget.... dan, will -- i spoke with local alpha kappa alpha chapter president cheryl davis today -- and she says she is filled with pride and excitment that one of her sorority sister's is vice- president.

She also says she is proud of the united states for electing harris.

And that it redefines that there is a place for everyone in the u.s. davis says the sisters of alpha kappa alpha will support vice- president harris.

"it's extremely important for me that my daughter, who's also a member of alpha kappa alpha is able to be able to see that one that looks just like her is able to reach the highest office, the second highest office in the land."

Vice-president harris was a member of the first ever founded chapter of alpha kappa alpha at howard univerity.

Live in huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.