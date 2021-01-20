Fly Creek Cider Mill closing at end of January

It may reopen, depending on the future of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meteolist bilkardas in theand if they'll reopen.

The fly creek cider mill is a tourism hot spot for otsego county.

It's historic press has been in operation for more than 160 years.

--people travel from all over to see it in action.....and for the cider, the fudge and the cheese, of course.

The fly creek cider mill posted to facebook that there will be deep discounts over the next two weeks....with plans to close on january 31st., that said.... the michaels' family says they will reassess as they recover from the pandemic.

Going county by county with the newest coronavirus numbers.