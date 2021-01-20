President Trump pardons ex-lawmaker from Morgan County

Inauguration ceremony.

During his final hours in office -- president trump granted a former alabama lawmaker from morgan county one of the many last-minute pardons.

Waay 31 news anchor - pat simon - has more on ed henry's pardon - and his connection to the now-former president.

Ed henry's pardon comes three years after he pleaded guilty to federal charges for theft of government property this was all connected to henry offering three doctors a thing of value in exchange for referring their medicare patients to his business.

Many of those charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to the one count of aiding and abetting the theft of government property.

Henry served probation for two years and paid a fine.

He served in the alabama legislature between 2011 and 2018.

He was also a delegate for then-candidate trump in 2016 at the republican national convention after serving as co-chair of trump's 2016 alabama campaign team.

And by the way ... henry's pardon was supported by freshman alabama senator tommy tuberville.

