Watching The Inauguration Virtually

In hopes of catching a glimpse of a new president being sworn in.

On most inauguration days, hundreds of thousands of Americans flock to D.C.

That's not an option this year.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson took to the streets to see if people were glued to their tv screens for today's events.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Katie ?

"* amy ?

"* i'm here in downtown rochester.

Maybe you watched the inauguration events from the comforts of home ?

"* or stopped into one of these restaurants or bars to watch on screen.

I spoke to nash buchanan before he headed into a restaurant for lunch.

He told me he was hoping to see at least some of the live coverage ?

"* because he thinks its important for people to see the historic moment and to familiarize themselves with the way our country's processes work.

A big historical experience you only get to witness every 4 years or so, so i'm excited to see what happens and with this election its been more rocky than usual and with the pandemic and i'm really excited to see how that all turns out buchanan tells me he's hoping for a stronger economy and to get through the pandemic during the biden harris presidency.

Live in rochester?

"* annalise thank you annalise.

Both for health reasons ?

"* and in hopes of avoiding a similar event as the violent insurrection experienced at the capitol january 6th ?

"* non?

"*residen are encouraged to stay away from