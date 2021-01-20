Police find, charge snowmobiler

A man has been arrested after fleeing police in the town of Inlet over the weekend while snowmobiling.

Allegedly attacked a new york state forest ranger in inlet, on saturday.

We showed you this picture yesterday.

That helped inlet police catch up to jordan schurko.

He's charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

Reckless endangerment.

Resisting arrest.

Harassment.

Speeding.

Reckless operation.

And failure to stop for an emergency vechicle.

