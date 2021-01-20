A man has been arrested after fleeing police in the town of Inlet over the weekend while snowmobiling.
Police find, charge snowmobiler
Allegedly attacked a new york state forest ranger in inlet, on saturday.
We showed you this picture yesterday.
That helped inlet police catch up to jordan schurko.
He's charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer.
Reckless endangerment.
Resisting arrest.
Harassment.
Speeding.
Reckless operation.
And failure to stop for an emergency vechicle.
