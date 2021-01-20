Kids Love Their Christmas Puppy Surprise

Occurred on December 29, 2020 / Sparta, New Jersey, USAInfo from Licensor: "My wife and I decided to surprise our 3 children with one last gift (that we "forgot" to give them on Christmas) on Dec.

29th.

Each child got one bag with a puppy related gift in it.

They all opened them up simultaneously, eventually figured out that they were getting a new puppy, (something they have wanted for years, but were told would probably never get) and went crazy!

(Though it did take my son a little longer) I drove that day to pick up the puppy and brought him back to the children who were waiting with bated breath.

We now have a beautiful Boston Terrier named Ziggy and he is loved by the whole family.

It was a very happy end to a very strange year for all."