Morgan County health official discusses efforts to ramp up coronavirus vaccinations

Dose.

New at four -- morgan county hopes to get everyone eligible for their first covid-19 vaccine dose by the end of next week.

A-d-p-h administrator judy smith says if decatur morgan hospital and the health department continue vaccinating at the current rate and vaccine supply stays strong, the goal is achievable.

She estimates about fifteen hundred vaccinations will be given out a week between the two vaccine sites.

For those not eligible, smith says patience is key.

People are so anxious.

They're ready to get out.

They're tired of the pandemic, you know, there's now a life preserver that's given them an opportunity for hope and it's been wonderful to see how refreshing it is for people just to get their first dose.

For those who can't get it right now - hang in there.

The health department averages about three hundred and fifty vaccines a day.

Today the line to get a vaccine was about twenty-five cars deep onto highway thirty- one.

That's because not everyone who's showing up has an