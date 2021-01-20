Inauguration Day creates teaching moments for local educators and students

We've reported on how teachers in the wabash valley made sense of the events on capitol hill to students in the classroom.

Today... news 10's dominic miranda spoke with a vigo county teacher.

Dominic is live in the newsroom.

He explains how the teacher says it all ties in with today's inauguration... and what his students are taking from this day in history.

Jim kendall is an a-p government teacher at west vigo high school.

He told me he's spent the weeks leading up to today's inauguration making historical comparisons for his students.

He referenced past inaugurations that happened amid crisis and civil unrest in the country..

He says that's what he used as a lead into hearing from his students.

kendall says he lets his students guide the conversations in class.

He says many of them reflect the feelings that adults have during this time.

With inauguration day finally happening... he says it's almost come as a relief.

"they're just kind of tired.

You know?

They're exhausted.

It seems like elections go on forever.

So just the idea that finally we're making it to january 20th...it's almost cathartic."

Kendall told me with all that's happened this year with covid-19... the drama that unfolded at capitol hill... and finally inauguration day... he wanted to focus on a huge point of significance that has seemingly gone unnoticed with his students.

"we just inaugurated today the first female vice president in american history.

It was really just a side note in class where i said this is something that in a normal year would have been a major headline of the day."

Kendall says despite a contentious election cycle and civil unrest..

Individuals who have sworn oaths to uphold the constitution did their duty to make sure the peaceful transfer of power happened yet again in this country.

"i emphasized to students that this is what separates the united states and other strong democracies.

We can build a strong economy.

We can have leisure activities like professional sports and movies and entertainment and pop culture because every 4 years we aren't having bloodshed in the streets battling it out as to who our leader is going to be.

We let the constituion work.

That's to me what a peaceful transfer of power looks like."

Kendall says he looks forward to having these conversations with students in the coming weeks.

