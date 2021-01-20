Free counseling sessions being offered to front-line workers

Mental health care has been a serious topic across the country..

Especially during the pandemic.

That includes right here in the wabash valley.

Now, free resources are available to those workers on the frontlines.

News 10s porsha williams joins us to explain.

I spoke with the executive director over at the fsa counseling center in terre haute.

Jaymie woods says society has to do a better job of breaking the stigma that surrounds couseling.

[take pkg outcue: it ever since duration:1:25] the fsa counseling center is offering 3 free sessions to frontline workers..

This comes after they received a grant from the united way.

We've been trying to do this off and on since october but all of a sudden it has taken off.

I'm hoping that we finally get some individuals in here that might need some help with maybe depression, some of the trauma they may have dealt with over the last almost year."

Wood says grief has had a major toll on workers during the pandemic.

"we don't think we're grieving but we are.

We're grieving isolation just the isolation of everything.

Everything has changed."

She says she's trying to break the stigma that surrounds getting help for your mental health.

Vigo county sheriff john plasse is considered a frontline worker.

He says it's a hard thing to do..

But necessary.

"you don't like to admit that you have issues or you need help.

I think it's a good thing to ask for help when you need it.

I think it shows strength and courage."

Sheriff plasse reflected on the time he had to seek help himself.

"i personally after being deployed in afghanistan two times and when i came back after my first tour i went and sought help.

There were things i was going through i didn't understand that i was having problems dealing with.

It helped me and i was a strong advocate for it ever since."

Resources for frontline workers technically end in may..

But jaymie wood says something can be worked out if a frontline worker needs additional assistance.

Back over to you.

There "are" resources available to help you around the clock.

In indiana ..

You can use the "be-well" website and helpline.

The website offers self-assessments to guide you to resources.

There's also educational information ..

And places to find assistance.

To reach a counselor.... in indiana... just call "2-1-1."

You'll need to enter your zip code... and follow the prompts.

There are also resources at "be well indiana dot