US Stocks Close At All-Time Highs Following Inauguration Of President Biden

US stocks closed at record highs on Wednesday after President Joe Biden was sworn into office.

Tech stocks drove the market following an optimistic earnings report from Netflix.

According to Business Insider, the Netflix report sent shares soaring nearly 20%.

Tech shares didn't stop with Netflix, Alphabet rose to an all-time high with a 6% surge.

Alibaba climbed 7% after it's founder, Jack Ma, made an appearance in a videoconference.

Ma had not been seen in public for months prior to the call.

Gold rose 1.57% on the news of the 46th President's inauguration to $1,869.10 per ounce.