Catholic Presidency

These united president biden is now the second catholic president of these united states

way back in 1960 that we elected the last catholic president.... a man named john fitzgerald kennedy.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto caught up with a local priest about what they hope to see in biden's presidency.

father jerry ma of co

cathedral of st.

John and and president biden have more than just their religion in common

they're both hoping that our nation can find some common ground.

When we began as a nation father mahon tells me catholics were often persecuted

in 19 when pres kennedy was campaigning, there was a national fear the pope would run the united states.

Today in his inauguration, president biden talked about unity.

Father mahon tells me he hopes the nation can move forward in unity and with a profound sense of respect for others.

"we don't need to be enemies of each other bc we have differences.

But we can have mutual respect and dignity about the destiny of the people."

Father mahon tells me he appreciates biden's respect for all religions and all people no matter their background as it is the tradition of our nation.

In rochester, samantha soto thank you samantha.

Nearly 80 million people practice catholicsm in the united states.