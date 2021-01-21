Fighting COVID-19 on several fronts in Mississippi

The vaccinations are rolling out across the state, but COVID cases are still surging in Mississippi.

- as of wednesday, harrison count- had the second highest rate of- people vaccinated in the state,- with 7,636, trailing only - - - - behind hinds county with 9,346.- matt mcdonnell, executive - director, coast coliseum: "the- coliseum and convention center- has been a part of our communit- for over 43 - years, and the ability for us t- step up and work in conjunction- with the harrison - county board of supervisors and- the mississippi department of - health, - that's really important."

- toni miles, news 25: "you must- have an appointment scheduled - - - with and- through the mississippi - department of health before you- roll into the - coast coliseum for your covid - vaccinations.

For those of you- who still - have questions about the- vaccine, the mississippi gulf - coast chamber of- commerce has a free service tha- just may provide the answers- you're looking for next - week."- adele lyons, ceo, mississippi - gulf coast chamber of commerce:- "on - january 26th, we have cindy - hansen, who's with memorial - hospital talking about the- - - covid vaccine.

We're seeing the- vaccines take off.

We're seeing- people be able to - make appointments and get those- vaccines based on their age or- - - - their medical situation.

There- are still some people who still- have a lot of questions,- such as why should i do this or- what does it mean for me, how - does it work, what is - - the process?

Cindy's going to - answer all those questions from- a medical standpoint.

- she's an rn also, so she- understands the medical side of- the vaccine."

- as for booking your vaccination- appointment with the mississipp- department of health... - matt mcdonnell, executive - director, coast coliseum: "be - patient.

I know their website i- sometimes backlogged, but make- it a point to try to get- registered as soon as you can."- toni miles, news